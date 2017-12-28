Packers' Jordy Nelson: Sitting out again Thursday
Nelson (shoulder) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
A mere spectator for the second day in a row, Nelson's lack of visible activity is balanced by his focus on rehabilitation of his left shoulder. No matter the progress made on that front, though, head coach Mike McCarthy noted Wednesday that "it'll be tough" for Nelson to get the all-clear for Sunday's game at Detroit. Assuming both Nelson and Davante Adams (concussion) sit out this weekend, the receiving corps will be a shell of itself, with Randall Cobb, Geronimo Allison (illness), Michael Clark and Trevor Davis the primary options for Brett Hundley.
