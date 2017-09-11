Packers' Jordy Nelson: Starts season strong

Nelson caught seven of eight targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Seahawks.

Aaron Rodgers leaned on Nelson and Randall Cobb all afternoon, mostly settling for intermediate gains against a tough Seattle defense. Nelson finally broke free down the seam in the third quarter, running past Bobby Wagner and Earl Thomas for a 32-yard touchdown. The veteran wideout gets a more favorable matchup Week 2 in Atlanta, facing a Falcons defense that allowed him to catch 10 of 18 targets for 161 yards and two scores in two meetings (including playoffs) last season.