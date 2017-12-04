Packers' Jordy Nelson: Struggles continue in OT win

Nelson brought in five of eight targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime win against the Buccaneers.

The glass-half-full perspective was that Nelson's reception and target totals were team highs, but the other side of the coin was a 3.4 YPC that was even worse than last week's 3.7 figure. Nelson has simply been unable to serve as a factor downfield with Brett Hundley under center, leading to six straight games with 35 or fewer receiving yards. The good news is that Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) may be primed for a Week 15 return according to latest reports, which looks to be the only path for Nelson to finish the season in productive fashion.

