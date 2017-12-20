Packers' Jordy Nelson: Stuck with Hundley at quarterback
Nelson's involvement in the Packers' passing attack could remain limited with Brett Hundley set to start at quarterback in Green Bay's final two games following Aaron Rodgers' (collarbone) placement on injured reserve.
When Rodgers was activated from IR and returned to the starting lineup in advance of the Packers' eventual Week 15 loss to the Panthers, there was some hope that Nelson's lagging production might be boosted by the return of a familiar face under center. That didn't materialize, however, as Nelson finished the outing with just three catches on six targets for 28 yards. Those numbers were roughly in line with what Nelson had posted during Hundley's seven-game run as starter while Rodgers was out, as the veteran wideout never exceeded five receptions or 35 yards in any of those contests. With Green Bay officially eliminated from the playoff race and erring on the side of caution by shutting Rodgers down again, it's looking less and less likely that Nelson will return to the early-season form that saw him score six touchdowns in the team's first five games. With No. 1 receiver Davante Adams (concussion) uncertain to play again this season, it's possible that Nelson earns more targets by default in Hundley's second stint as starter, but it probably won't be enough volume to make him an attractive lineup option in the fantasy playoffs or DFS contests.
