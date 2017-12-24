Packers' Jordy Nelson: Suffers shoulder injury Saturday

Nelson is questionable to return to Saturday's contest against the Vikings due to a shoulder injury.

On a catch late in the second quarter, Nelson came to his feet and favored his left arm as he returned to the huddle, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Nelson remained on the field for one play before heading to the sideline, after which he underwent an evaluation during halftime. With the nature of his injury known, the Packers' medical staff can begin to hone in on its extent.