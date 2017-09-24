Packers' Jordy Nelson: Suiting up Sunday
Nelson (quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday versus the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
On Wednesday, Nelson practiced fully less than three days removed from sustaining a charley horse against the Falcons, an activity level that extended through Friday. However, he was still considered questionable for Week 3. Now that he's been deemed active, he'll slot in as the clear-cut No. 1 wideout, especially with Randall Cobb (chest) out of commission.
