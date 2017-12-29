Packers' Jordy Nelson: Will not play in Week 17
Nelson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Nelson has not practiced this week after injuring his shoulder in Week 16, and it turns out the setback will cut his season short by one game. Outside of the 2015 season when he did not play due to a preseason knee injury, Nelson's 482 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2017 were both his lowest totals since 2010. Granted, his production slipped mightily when regular quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone, but he did not post more than 79 yards in a game even when Rodgers was under center. Nelson and Rodgers have a valuable red-zone connection and Nelson is under contract for 2018, but the drop-off makes him a potential cap casualty, and could at the least lead to a restructured contract.
More News
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Sitting out again Thursday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Missing practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Ruled out with shoulder injury•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Suffers shoulder injury Saturday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Stuck with Hundley at quarterback•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Lackluster production despite Rodgers' return•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.