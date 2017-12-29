Packers' Jordy Nelson: Will not play in Week 17

Nelson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Nelson has not practiced this week after injuring his shoulder in Week 16, and it turns out the setback will cut his season short by one game. Outside of the 2015 season when he did not play due to a preseason knee injury, Nelson's 482 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2017 were both his lowest totals since 2010. Granted, his production slipped mightily when regular quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone, but he did not post more than 79 yards in a game even when Rodgers was under center. Nelson and Rodgers have a valuable red-zone connection and Nelson is under contract for 2018, but the drop-off makes him a potential cap casualty, and could at the least lead to a restructured contract.