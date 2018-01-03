Hawkins tallied 37 tackles (27 solo) and six pass deflections over 15 games with the Packers in 2017.

It was thought that Hawkins would mainly fill a depth role for the Packers in 2017, but due to injuries to fellow defensive backs he played more than anticipated and even started three games. His experience this past season will help him in the competition for a roster spot during training camp in 2018.