Packers' Josh Hawkins: Plays well in second preseason game
Hawkins tallied seven tackles (five solo) in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins.
Hawkins is pushing to move up the depth chart at the cornerback position, and he certainly helped his chances Saturday, both in the tackle department, and more importantly, in pass coverage.
