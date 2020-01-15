Packers' Josh Jackson: Clear of illness
Jackson (illness) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Jackson was added to the injury report Sunday and was inactive for the divisional-round win over the Seahawks due to the illness, but it appears to have been a short-term ailment. The 23-year-old didn't play a defensive snap in the final three games of the season and has mostly been limited to special teams.
