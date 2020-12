Jackson (concussion) has cleared the league's concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Meanwhile, Jaire Alexander, Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan are all healthy for Week 13, meaning Jackson likely will stick to special teams. The third-year cornerback out of Iowa has been a dependable backup in case one of the starting three suffers an injury.