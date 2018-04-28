Packers' Josh Jackson: Heading to Green Bay

The Packers selected Jackson in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 45th overall.

Green Bay is making a statement with its first two picks, nabbing a pair of cornerbacks to bolster a secondary that was in need of some help on the outside. Unlike Jaire Alexander, who the Packers selected in the first round, Jackson brings more length at nearly 6-foot-1 and his ball skills are among the best for any corner in the class. He had an NCAA-best eight interceptions in 2017 and is perhaps best known for his three-interception performance in Iowa's upset win over Ohio State. The question with Jackson is whether he has the long speed to keep up with NFL wide receivers. He ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which is well below the positional average. However, Jackson's technique and leaping ability can help offset some of what he lacks in terms of top-end speed.