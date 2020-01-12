Packers' Josh Jackson: Inactive Sunday
Jackson (illness) is inactive for Sunday's NFC divisional-round bout against Seattle.
Jackson plays a depth role in Green Bay's secondary, so his lack of availability isn't likely to carry a notable impact for the team's defense. The 2018 second-round pick hasn't handled any defensive snaps since Week 14 of the regular season.
