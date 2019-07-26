Packers' Josh Jackson: Lands on NFI list
Jackson was placed on the Non-Football Injury list with a foot injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jackson had 39 tackles (10 solo) and 10 passes defensed over 16 games in his rookie campaign, but he comes into camp with the foot injury. It's not clear how long the 23-year-old is expected to be sidelined.
