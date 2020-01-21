Play

Jackson totaled 11 solo tackles in 14 games this season.

The 2018 second-round pick started 10 games and played nearly 700 defensive snaps as a rookie last season, but he was relegated to special teams for most of the 2019 campaign. Jackson was especially uninvolved defensively down the stretch, as he played zero defensive snaps in eight of his last 10 games (including playoffs). The impending departures of Tramon Williams and Chandon Sullivan via free agency could open up some opportunities behind starting cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, but Jackson clearly has work to do this offseason in order to earn playing time in 2020.

