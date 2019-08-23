Jackson (foot) made his preseason debut Thursday and recorded two tackles and to pass deflections.

Jackson returned to practice a few days earlier after opening training camp on the non-football injury list, and he was able to immediately jump into action. The 2018 second-rounder almost certainly won't be starting in Week 1, but he will be part of the mix in some fashion when the Packers get extra defensive backs on the field.

