Jackson played all 16 games in his rookie season and tallied 49 tackles (39 solo) and 10 pass deflections.

Jackson started 10 games for the Packers, but his performance was rather inconsistent. He figures to play a key role again in his second season, but he heads into the offseason no higher than the No. 3 corner on the depth chart, assuming both Jaire Alexander and Kevin King will be healthy for the start of OTAs.

More News
Our Latest Stories