Packers' Josh Jackson: Plays every snap in Week 10
Jackson had a season-high seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins.
It doesn't come as much of a surprise that Jackson set his high-water mark for tackles considering he was on the field for all 68 of the Packers' defensive snaps. Whether or not he plays that much again in Week 11 will depend on whether fellow corners Kevin King, who was inactive in Week 10 with a hamstring injury, and Bashaud Breeland, who injured his groin Sunday, are able to take the field.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...