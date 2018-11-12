Jackson had a season-high seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins.

It doesn't come as much of a surprise that Jackson set his high-water mark for tackles considering he was on the field for all 68 of the Packers' defensive snaps. Whether or not he plays that much again in Week 11 will depend on whether fellow corners Kevin King, who was inactive in Week 10 with a hamstring injury, and Bashaud Breeland, who injured his groin Sunday, are able to take the field.