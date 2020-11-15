Jackson will start at cornerback during Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars with Jaire Alexander (concussion) and Kevin King (quadriceps) having been ruled out, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Jackson has started each of the past four weeks for Green Bay, collecting a total of 19 tackles and one pass deflection during a 2-2 stretch for the Packers. Opponents are throwing to a 110.9 passer rating when targeting Jackson in coverage this season, composing a 71.4 completion percentage on 28 attempts. Jaguars sixth-round rookie Jake Luton exceeded 300 passing yards with two total touchdowns during his starting debut last Sunday against the Texans, though he did commit one interception while also fumbling once in a losing effort.