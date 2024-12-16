Jacobs rushed 26 times for 94 yards and a touchdown while catching all four of his targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Seahawks. He also lost a fumble.

Jacobs was involved from the get-go with 44 scrimmage yards on seven carries and two catches on the opening drive, which concluded with a one-yard touchdown run. He finished the first half with 17 touches for 111 yards but struggled after halftime. Jacobs went backward in the third quarter with four carries for minus-5 yards, then fumbled in the fourth. He racked up some more yardage as the Packers kept the clock running with the lead but was stuffed on fourth-and-2 with 5:55 left. Jacobs came six rushing yards shy of his fourth 100-yard rushing performance, but he's up to 12 rushing touchdowns in 14 games with the Packers and will look to add to that total against the Saints in a Monday night matchup in Week 16.