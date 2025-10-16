Jacobs (illness) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jacobs is operating with a cap on his reps this week due to an illness, leaving him just one more chance to get back to full Friday, or else risk entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest in Arizona. He's been running on all cylinders the last two games, racking up 49 touches for 307 yards from scrimmage and four rushing touchdowns during that stretch.