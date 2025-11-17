The Packers believe Jacobs (knee) is not facing a major injury, though he will undergo further medical evaluation Monday to determine the severity of the issue, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs doesn't appear to be facing an injury that will cause him to spend a significant amount of time on the sidelines, much less be season-ending, but full clarity on his health won't arrive until the results of Monday's tests are revealed. If Jacobs were to miss any time, top backup Emanuel Wilson would stand to inherit the lead backfield role for Green Bay's valuable rushing attack, with Chris Brooks likely stepping into an expanded change-of-pace gig. Wilson rushed 11 times for 40 yards and a score during the team's win over the Giants in Week 11, while also securing his only target for nine yards and reeling in a two-point conversion pass. Unless the results of Jacobs' tests reveal otherwise, Wilson will be a high priority waiver pickup as the Packers prepare to host the division-rival Vikings on Sunday.