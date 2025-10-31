Jacobs (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Carolina.

Jacobs remained effective while playing through the same calf injury in his past two games, though he did cede more work to backup Emanuel Wilson (relative to their respective roles earlier in the season). With the Packers heavily favored this week, Jacobs has strong odds to find the end zone even if he doesn't quite match his early season dominance of Green Bay's rushing work.