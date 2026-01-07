Jacobs (knee) is not listed on Tuesday's injury report ahead of Saturday's wild-card round matchup on the road against Chicago.

Jacobs had been listed on Green Bay's injury report since suffering a knee injury back in Week 11 on Nov. 16, per Zach Kruse of USA Today. He aggravated the injury multiple times since it was initially sustained, but Jacobs now finally appears back to full health after having been allowed to rest Week 18. Jacobs' injury caused lingering pain and inhibited his range of motion, but the workhorse running back is back to 100 percent form in time for a must-win game against a Bears defense that allowed an average of 4.84 yards per carry to opponents over the course of the regular season, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL.