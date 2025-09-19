Packers' Josh Jacobs: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jacobs (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Cleveland.
Jacobs never made the upgrade to full practice participation but at least took part in a limited capacity this week. He should stay busy Sunday with the Packers heavily favored to win, although Cleveland's one distinct strength so far this season has been shutting down the run. If nothing else, Jacobs is always a strong bet to rack up volume and score a touchdown.
