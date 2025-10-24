default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jacobs (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs played through the same injury last week in a win at Arizona, taking 14 touches for 58 yards and two TDs on 53 percent snap share. He should be tasked with his full workload again now that he's seemingly closer to 100 percent.

More News