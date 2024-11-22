Jacobs (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Listed with lower-body injuries more often than not, Jacobs has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 17.6 carries for 83.8 yards and 2.3 catches for 18.6 yards. A total of five TDs in 10 games is somewhat disappointing relative to his yardage, but he's scored all five of those within the past six contests after failing to hit pay dirt over the first month of the season. The upcoming matchup looks more favorable than a date with the 49ers typically would be, as the Packers are considerable favorites against a team that's missing a bunch of key players, including QB Brock Purdy (shoulder) and DE Nick Bosa (hip).