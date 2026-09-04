Jacobs' next court date has been moved up from Nov. 17 to Sept. 10, Michael Gross of Fox 11 Green Bay reports. Jacobs is expected to be represented by his attorney and won't personally appear at the hearing.

The move of the court date is going to lead to speculation about if and when he'll receive discipline from the NFL, especially if a plea deal is announced. But that has not been divulged so far. At the very least, there may soon be more clarification about what the next step in the process is for Jacobs, who remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List.