Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Jacobs (finger) did some individual work Saturday, but the running back will "have to show a lot of progress" over the next two days to be available Week 12 versus the Rams, Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Based on LaFleur's comments, Jacobs seems like he could be listed as a limited participant when the Packers post their first Week 12 injury report Sunday. However, unless Jacobs mixes into team drills over the next couple of days, he appears to be facing an uphill battle to play in the Packers' next game Wednesday versus the Rams. Jacobs underwent surgery Nov. 13 after fracturing his right ring finger in a Week 9 win over the Patriots and proceeded to sit out last week's loss to the Vikings while recovering from the procedure.