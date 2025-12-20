Packers' Josh Jacobs: Expected to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jacobs (knee/ankle) is expected to take the field against Chicago on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Jacobs didn't practice at all this week due to a pair of injuries and was considered a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup. It appears the veteran running back is going to give it a go in a contest that could go a long way toward determining the winner of the NFC North. It remains to be seen if Jacobs will be limited in any way, but if he does indeed play, he should lead Green Bay's backfield ahead of No. 2 RB Emanuel Wilson.
