Jacobs (knee) is expected to suit up for Thursday's road divisional matchup against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs sat out Week 12 while managing a bone bruise in his knee and a thigh contusion, but he's now been listed as a limited participant on four consecutive injury reports and is trending in the right direction for Thanksgiving Day. While Jacobs seems likely to receive an official injury designation for Week 13 unless he's able to upgrade to full practice reps Wednesday, the bellow running back is expected to be available versus Detroit. If Jacobs does carry an injury designation, though, his status may not be made official until roughly 90 minutes before Thursday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.