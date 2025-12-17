Jacobs, who was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice due to knee and ankle injuries, said after the session that he intends to play Saturday against the Bears, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports. "For me, it's harder to watch games than it is to play hurt," Jacobs said.

The ankle issue is a new concern for Jacobs, but he's been managing stiffness and swelling in his left knee since exiting the Packers' Week 11 win over the Giants. After sitting out a Week 12 win over the Vikings, Jacobs has returned to serve as the Packers' lead back for each of the last three games, but he aggravated the knee injury early in this past Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Broncos. Jacobs proceeded to play through the issue and finished with 92 total yards and two touchdowns on 14 touches, but he was still feeling banged up as of Tuesday and was sporting a significant limp while moving about the locker room and addressing the media. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, head coach Matt LaFleur was less firm than Jacobs in his expectation of the running back playing Saturday, though LaFleur noted that Jacobs is "as tough as they come" and shouldn't be counted out from suiting up Week 16. The Packers' final two practice reports of the week should provide more insight into Jacobs' chances of playing Saturday.