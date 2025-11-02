Jacobs carried the ball 17 times for 87 yards and a touchdown and caught four of five targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Panthers.

The former Raider continues to thrive as a Packer. Jacobs' one-yard TD run in the fourth quarter tied the contest at 13-13 and extended his personal scoring streak to five games, a stretch in which he's amassed 354 rushing yards and eight TDs. Sunday's loss also marked his third game this season with 100-plus scrimmage yards. Jacobs will likely be leaned on heavily once again in a Week 10 battle against the Eagles, especially with the Packers having seen Tucker Kraft (knee) and Matthew Golden (shoulder) go down to injuries against the Panthers.