Head coach Matt LaFleur said that Jacobs played through a knee injury in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Broncos and wouldn't participate Tuesday if the Packers were practicing, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Since being forced out of a Week 11 win over the Giants with a knee contusion and then missing a Week 12 win over the Vikings, Jacobs has suited up for each of Green Bay's last three games but has been listed on the injury report for all three contests. Jacobs had already been banged up following the Packers' Week 14 win over the Bears, and his condition doesn't seem to have improved after LaFleur said that the running back absorbed another big hit to his knee on a short-yardage carry early in Sunday's loss to Denver. LaFleur noted that Jacobs is "as tough as they come" and will have a chance to play in a rematch with the Bears in Chicago on Saturday, but at the very least, the 27-year-old is likely to have his practice activity heavily managed once again.