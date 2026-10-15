Jacobs filed a civil suit Wednesday seeking a permanent injunction restricting access to records pertaining to his May 23 altercation with a woman at his home, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After being arrested following the domestic incident, Jacobs appeared in court Sept. 10 and pleaded no contest to charges of battery and criminal destruction of property. He was ultimately convicted of battery and fined $1,000, while agreeing to a deferred judgment agreement on a charge of damage to property. Later that month, a judge lifted a temporary seal of the records pertaining to the case and turned the decision whether to release part or all of the records over to the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department. Jacobs has appealed the release of those records, which could further delay the NFL's efforts to wrap up its investigation into the running back and levy a potential suspension. So long as the NFL's investigation is ongoing, Jacobs will remain on the commissioner's exempt list.