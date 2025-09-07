Jacobs rushed 19 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for four yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Lions.

Jacobs scored at least one rushing touchdown in eight consecutive games to close out the 2024 regular season and extended his touchdown streak to nine games with a three-yard score in the fourth quarter. He's locked in as Green Bay's bell cow running back, as Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks had just one carry apiece. Jacobs will look to add to his touchdown streak in Thursday's Week 2 home game against the Commanders, who held the Giants' running backs to 30 combined rushing yards in Week 1.