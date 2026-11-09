When asked if IR is a possibility for Jacobs (finger), coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, "I think everything is a possibility," Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Per Tom Pelissero of Netflix, LaFleur confirmed Monday that Jacobs will undergo surgery on his fractured ring finger. As a result of the looming procedure, Pelissero adds that that the running back is out indefinitely, which supports the notion that an IR stint for Jacobs could be on the table. Given that MarShawn Lloyd is dealing with a knee injury that sidelined him Sunday, at the moment Kaleb Johnson is Green Bay's top healthy back, with Pierre Strong also on hand. However, it's possible help could be on the way, and outside RB help may not be needed, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, as Chris Brooks (ankle) could be nearing a return from IR.