Packers' Josh Jacobs: Hurts knee Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jacobs exited Sunday's game against the Giants with a knee injury.
Before that, Jacobs carried seven times for 40 yards and did not catch his only target. In his absence, Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks are available to handle Green Bay's Week 11 RB duties.
