Jacobs and other starters are in uniform for pregame warmups ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

This doesn't necessarily mean they'll play, but for now it's a possibility, with coach Matt LaFleur declining to announce his plans for the final preseason game. Starting QB Jordan Love (finger) isn't in uniform, but that's because of his recent surgery -- something not expected to impact his Week 1 availability.