Jacobs, who was charged Thursday with two misdemeanors stemming from his May arrest, is scheduled for an initial court appearance Nov. 17, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Jacobs is facing misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property charges, with NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy saying in a statement Thursday, "we have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter, which remains under review." Demovsky notes that Jacobs could be subject to a suspension by the NFL, which is conducting its own investigation on the matter, adding that it's up to the league to decide whether or not to wait until the legal process is completed before any determination is made. In a statement Thursday, the Packers said "we are aware of the charges brought against Josh Jacobs. We will continue to cooperate with the NFL as we work through the process. We will have no further comment at this time."