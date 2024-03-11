Jacobs is in line to sign a contract with the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Green Bay already has a No. 1 running back in place in Aaron Jones, but AJ Dillon just completed his rookie contract and is slated to move on now that the team is poised to ink Jacobs to a deal. Jacobs missed four games due to injury this past season but still managed to post 1,101 yards from scrimmage and six TDs on the ground for the Raiders, and he's just two years removed from pacing the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards. He'll join forces with Jones to form a formidable tandem out of the Packers backfield.