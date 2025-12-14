Jacobs, who is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos due to a knee issue, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jacobs missed Week 12 due to the same injury, but he was able to play through the issue each of the past two weeks. It appears he'll do the same Sunday despite logging a DNP/DNP/LP practice progression this week and reportedly dealing with increased swelling. It remains to be seen if Jacobs will be limited in any way as a result of the balky knee, and as it is, he doesn't have a great matchup -- Denver is tied for fourth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed to running backs through 13 games.