Jacobs (finger) was listed as limited at Sunday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

With the Packers playing Wednesday against the Rams, the team posted an official practice report Sunday, and Jacobs was one of nine players deemed limited in the session. While it's encouraging that the running back was able to get some work in Sunday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site noted earlier Sunday that coach Matt LaFleur indicated Jacobs will "have to show a lot of progress" over the next couple days to be available versus Los Angeles. If Jacobs remains out Wednesday, Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks would be in line to handle Green Bay's backfield duties in his absence.