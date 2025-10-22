Jacobs (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jacobs opened last week with back-to-back limited sessions due to an illness, and the Packers tacked on a calf injury Friday, despite the fact he logged a full practice. The health concerns left him questionable for this past Sunday's game at Arizona, but he was able to suit up and continue pacing the Packers backfield to the tune of 14 touches for 58 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs. Jacobs has two chances remaining this week to get back to all activity, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to avoid a game-day designation on this occasion.