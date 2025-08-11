Packers' Josh Jacobs: Limited to one snap
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jacobs started and played one snap in Saturday's 30-10 exhibition loss to the Jets.
Jacobs suited up for Green Bay's preseason opener and was on the field when the game began, but he did not record a touch in the contest. The lack of action was not injury-related, and Jacobs is set to open the season as the top option in the backfield for the Packers.
