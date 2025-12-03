Jacobs (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs missed the Packers' Week 12 win against the Vikings due to a bone bruise in his knee and a thigh contusion, but he was able to return to action for last Thursday's victory at Detroit and paced the backfield in the process, taking 17 carries for 83 yards and catching his only target for eight yards. The aforementioned knee issue continues to linger, but there's been no indication that he's in any danger of being absent Sunday versus the Bears.