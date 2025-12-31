Jacobs (knee/ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Despite heading into the Packers' Week 17 matchup with the Ravens without a designation, Jacobs played the third-most offensive snaps (13) among Green Bay running backs behind Chris Brooks' 21 and Emanuel Wilson's 17. The result was Jacobs' least productive game of the season (five touches for three total yards). Coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on Wednesday that some starters won't play Sunday in Minnesota, and with the Packers locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC side of the playoffs, Jacobs may be among those players to ensure he's as healthy as possible for the wild-card round.