Jacobs rushed 21 times for 74 yards and a touchdown and brought in five of six targets for 33 yards in the Packers' 10-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.

Jacobs recorded the Packers' only touchdown of the game on a six-yard run with just under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, his 11th score of the season on the ground. The veteran back's trip to the end zone extended his touchdown streak to six games, but he also lost a fumble at his own 44-yard line with only 1:30 remaining, significantly hampering the chances of a comeback. Jacobs has yet to crack the 100-yard threshold in any contest this season, but a Week 11 road matchup against the Giants on Sunday presents a very good opportunity to put an end to that unfavorable trend.