Jacobs (personal) appeared in court in Green Bay on Thursday and pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said Thursday that he won't seek jail time for Jacobs, who was arrested in May in a domestic incident. However, Lasee is pursuing a conviction on the battery count and will accept the deferred agreement on the criminal damage of property if Jacobs meets five conditions related to his no contest plea. Jacobs is ineligible to play or practice for the Packers after being placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Aug. 30, and he'll likely remain on the list until the legal process is completed.