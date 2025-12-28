Jacobs rushed the ball four times for three yards in Saturday's 41-24 loss to the Ravens. He added one reception on one target for zero yards.

Jacobs appeared to be trending in a positive direction in his recovery from knee and ankle injuries after being removed from the injury report Thursday. However, his usage in Saturday's loss suggests he still isn't fully healthy, as he was limited to only five total touches -- the last of which came early in the third quarter. Game script likely also impacted Jacobs' usage, but the Packers could opt to rest him in Week 18, given that they have been eliminated from contention to win the NFC North but are still locked into a playoff position.